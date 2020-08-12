Advertisement

LPD: Wanted man found with stolen gun and drugs

Kyce Davis
Kyce Davis(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on a felony warrant was in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs during his arrest, Lincoln Police said.

Kayce Davis, 18, was witnessed by officers while sitting inside a vehicle outside a Walgreens store at 48th and O Streets around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 40 caliber handgun stolen from North Carolina, 145 grams of marijuana, suspected acid tabs and other drug paraphernalia.

Davis was arrested for possession of firearm while violating drug statute, possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug statute and possession of a stolen firearm.

