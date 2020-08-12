Advertisement

One hospitalized after car vs. pedestrian crash in north Lincoln

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night
By Bill Schammert
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a pedestrian in north Lincoln on Tuesday night, according to a witness on scene. The person’s condition and what caused the crash is still unclear at this point.

It happened near 48th and Holdrege Streets around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several Lincoln Police cruisers are still on scene.

Currently southbound 48th Street is closed at Holdrege and northbound 48th Street is closed at Dudley.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates.

