One hospitalized after car vs. pedestrian crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a pedestrian in north Lincoln on Tuesday night, according to a witness on scene. The person’s condition and what caused the crash is still unclear at this point.

It happened near 48th and Holdrege Streets around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several Lincoln Police cruisers are still on scene.

Currently southbound 48th Street is closed at Holdrege and northbound 48th Street is closed at Dudley.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.