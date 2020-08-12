Advertisement

Perspiration...Precipitation...Then A Potential Cool Down...

More August Heat & Humidity
More August Heat & Humidity(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thunderstorm chances linger in the forecast as warm and humid conditions continue thru the end of the work week...and disturbances weave their way thru the local area...

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop over western Nebraska Wednesday night and push east. While much of this activity will diminish before it reaches eastern Nebraska...some late-night or early-morning showers and thunderstorms will be possible in-and-around the Capital City. Highs on Thursday will return to the mid-to-upper 80s and it will be humid...with small ‘storm chances both early in the morning and again late in the afternoon.

A cold front approaches Lincoln on Friday...and ahead of this boundary we will see breezy, warm and more humid weather with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values even warmer than that. Thunderstorm chances increase Friday night and into Saturday as the front makes its way south...with a small shower and thunderstorm chance even lingering into Sunday. Highs over the weekend should be in the mid 80s. We are still expecting cooler temperatures and less mugginess early next week with highs averaging in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s thru Wednesday with a few “token” ‘storm chances each day due to the northwest flow aloft.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

