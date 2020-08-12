Advertisement

Property tax, abortion bills set for final votes in Nebraska

Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20
Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20(Jared Austin)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a property tax and business incentives package and new abortion restrictions through a key procedural vote, despite fervent opposition from some senators in the final days of this year’s session.

Each measure won second-round approval in the Legislature, just ahead of the end-of-Tuesday deadline for bills to survive this year.

They now head to a final, third vote on Thursday, the session’s final day, and will then go to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

