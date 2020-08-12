Advertisement

Teachers, parents protest start of school year

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

On Tuesday night, LPS board members heard public comment for more than four hours.

Parents and teachers pleaded for the board to change its mind.

It comes as students head back to classes on Wednesday morning.

About an hour before the board meeting started, protesters lined up outside of the LPS District Office, some calling for school to be canceled, others asking for all remote learning.

“I’m really disappointed with the way Steve Joel and the school board handled reopening schools. I think they could have revealed the plan earlier so we could see it is not a safe plan,” said substitute teacher Angela Barber.

“They need to close until we are in the green, period,” said LPS teacher Juju Tyner.

Inside, the board heard from teachers.

Elementary and middle school students will be in a class like normal, Lincoln high schools will open at 50% capacity.

Many pointed out Omaha's decision to go all remote.

“What I’m hoping for won’t happen, it’s following what Omaha did, all remote learning until we are in the green to help control the spread,” said Tyner.

Lincoln has never been in the green, the COVID-19 risk dial on Tuesday night remained in the orange.

LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said there will be positive cases but they have plans in place.

“There was a lot of interest of Lincoln to do the exact same.. as we know, we’re in a different place as a city than Omaha is,” said Dr. Joel.

Dr. Joel says in school they will be doing everything they can, and have a 0 tolerance for masks.

At the end of the week, he says they will make adjustments if needed.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts weigh-in on how a pushed season will affect the economy

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Big Ten's decision is not the worst-case scenario that many downtown businesses fear but it doesn't mean businesses won't feel impacts in a big way.

News

Omaha City Council puts emergency face mask ordinance into effect with unanimous vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

News

USDA Program Helps Farmers and Families

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln families are getting access to fresh and healthy produces grown by Nebraska farmers thanks to a new USDA program.

News

Lancaster County Attorney files opinion to remove Pat Lopez

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

B1G Postpones Fall Season (6 p.m.)

Updated: 3 hours ago
B1G Postpones Fall Season (6 p.m.)

Sports

Fall Sports Postponed (5 p.m.)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall Sports Postponed (5 p.m.)

News

Lincoln Board of Education meet to discuss School Resource Officer and Student Discipline Report.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Board of Education met prior to its regular meeting on Aug. 11 for a work session about the annual School Resource Officer and Student Discipline Report, produced jointly by Lincoln Public Schools and the Lincoln Police Department.

News

County Attorney files opinion to remove Health Director from office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An effort is underway to remove Pat Lopez from her position as Lincoln Lancaster County Interim Health Director.

News

Farmers to Families program supports distributors, local farmers and families in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The program, called Farmers to Families Food Box, doesn’t just help the families, but also the farmers and local distributors like Lone Tree Foods, which connects farmers to restaurants, schools and stores.

Forecast

Feelin’ Just Like August Should Feel...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Warm and humid weather will continue for the rest of the week...with periodic thunderstorm chances included in your forecast each day.