Three hospitalized after Tuesday night collision

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night west of Grand Island after an eastbound pick-up rear-ended a vehicle merging back onto Husker Highway, causing the fuel tank to explode and the vehicle to immediately catch fire.

Hall County deputies on scene were able to extricate an unconscious passenger from the burning vehicle before it became engulfed. All of the people involved were treated and considered stable, with three people being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Nebraska State Patrol is now conducting an investigation into the crash.

