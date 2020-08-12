Advertisement

Three hospitalized after Tuesday night collision

A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital
A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night west of Grand Island after an eastbound pick-up rear-ended a vehicle merging back onto Husker Highway, causing the fuel tank to explode and the vehicle to immediately catch fire.

Hall County deputies on scene were able to extricate an unconscious passenger from the burning vehicle before it became engulfed. All of the people involved were treated and considered stable, with three people being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Nebraska State Patrol is now conducting an investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wysong Elementary has first day back to school, with masks and distancing as the first lesson

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
After six months of empty hallways, Wysong Elementary School was once again buzzing with excitement.

Forecast

Perspiration...Precipitation...Then A Potential Cool Down...

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
We're stuck in a bit of a weather rut...with warm and humid conditions lingering along with small thunderstorm chances all the way into the weekend before more comfortable conditions return to the region.

News

Troopers recover stolen vehicle driven by 14-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The juvenile had also been reported missing.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing available to UNL campus community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A walk-up COVID-19 testing site will be located in the 17th and R parking garage, behind the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Police Station.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts announces release of health videos targeted to students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday the release of health videos targeted to students.

News

LPD: Wanted man found with stolen gun and drugs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man wanted on a felony warrant was in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs during his arrest, Lincoln Police said.

News

Lincoln man wanted on five warrants arrested after crashing stolen car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A wanted man who the Lincoln Police Department said ran from officers after crashing a stolen car, has been booked into jail.

News

Gov. Ricketts banning TikTok on State devices

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The State of Nebraska will block TikTok on all State electronic devices due to security concerns.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 12

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 12

Updated: 8 hours ago