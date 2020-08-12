Advertisement

Troopers recover stolen vehicle driven by 14-year-old

(AP images)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested multiple people following a traffic stop in Lincoln.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a driver discard a cigarette out the window of a Jeep Patriot while it was stopped at the intersection of 27th and O Streets. The trooper then discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The trooper followed the vehicle north on 27th Street until it turned west onto Vine street.

The trooper then performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the driver, a 14-year-old girl was taken into custody on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, and theft by receiving stolen property. The juvenile had also been reported missing. She was lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. One passenger, Jay Schultz, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Schultz was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The other passenger, an 18-year-old male, was released.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

A walk-up COVID-19 testing site will be located in the 17th and R parking garage, behind the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Police Station.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday the release of health videos targeted to students.

A man wanted on a felony warrant was in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs during his arrest, Lincoln Police said.

A wanted man who the Lincoln Police Department said ran from officers after crashing a stolen car, has been booked into jail.

The State of Nebraska will block TikTok on all State electronic devices due to security concerns.

We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the scene, just south of 48th and Holdrege, just before 10:30 p.m.

The safest thing this family felt to do was to keep their son at home and continue with remote learning.

