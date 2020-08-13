Advertisement

2020 NCAA Volleyball Final Four cancelled

Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NCAA has cancelled all of its fall sports championships in 2020, which includes the NCAA Volleyball Final Four in Omaha. The CHI Health Center was scheduled to host the event from December 17-19th. Record-breaking attendance numbers were expected.

The NCAA Volleyball Final Four was an anticipated event for Husker fans. Nebraska was projected to be a highly-ranked team in 2020 with each starter back from last year’s 25-win campaign.

Nebraska won national championships in 2006 and 2015 when Omaha was a host site. The NCAA Volleyball Final Four was also held in Omaha in 2008.

