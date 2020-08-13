Back to School FAQ - August 13

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“Will the athletes be wearing masks while practicing and playing? It is mandated in Lincoln right now. They will certainly not be social distancing.”

LPS is following guidelines set by the Health Department and NSAA, which limits spectators as well as changes protocols for practice and competitions.

Educators say athletes are required to wear face coverings whenever possible, including any time when they are not in intense physical participation in practices or competition.

Students who are zooming in for classes can take part in athletics or activities if they meet requirements regardless of the COVID-19 risk level status.

