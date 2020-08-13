Advertisement

Bryan College of Health Sciences partnering with Hastings College

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan College of Health Sciences will be partnering with Hastings College to address the shortage of healthcare workers in South Central Nebraska.  

The two colleges have been in talks of partnering up since last fall. They said COVID-19 has made the nursing shortage worse, and that’s why it was so important to get this program up and running.

President of BCHS and now Executive President of Hastings College, Dr. Rich Lloyd said they expect the first class at a BCHS satellite campus in Hastings to be in the fall of 2022.

“We look at the workforce challenges in healthcare, we mentioned nursing in particular, and specifically one of the opportunities is what are the needs not only in communities, Lancaster County, Lincoln and beyond but what are the needs in more rural communities, like south central Nebraska and further out as well?” Rich Lloyd, President of BCHS and Hastings College said.

