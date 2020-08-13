Advertisement

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

‘It was just not a good morning’
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) – Southwest Airlines got Alyssa Sadler and her two children across the state to Midland last week.

But now, she must find a different way home after her 3-year-old son with autism refused to wear a mask on a return flight.

The airline has a mandatory mask policy, no exceptions.

Their flight to Houston left the gate Monday, only to quickly return when her son wouldn’t wear a mask.

“He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming ‘no, no, no,’” Sadler said.

Sadler said her son has sensory processing disorder and doesn’t like his face touched. She even had a note about his condition from his doctor, but that didn’t make a difference.

Southwest Airlines says all customers over age 2 must cover their faces while traveling, something that’s pointed out during the booking and online check-in process.

If a customer is unable to wear a face covering for any reason, Southwest regrets that we are unable to transport the individual.

Southwest Airlines

“I think there needs to be something in place for children or even adults with disabilities who can’t wear a mask,” Sadler said. “They should have some kind of exemption.”

Salder said her son didn’t wear a mask on the original flight to Midland.

The family is driving back to Houston on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KPRC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At least one thing will be better at this year’s state fair: parking

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KSNB Local4
This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be a lot smaller than patrons are used to. But you won’t have to use a muddy parking lot or a shuttle. And it’s free.

National Politics

Netanyahu: ‘New era’ in Israel’s relations with Arab world

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A modest Trump administration overture on Wednesday generated nothing but stepped-up carping and accusations of bad faith.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 30 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal appeals court upholds constitutionality of all-male military draft system

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

National

Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

National Politics

Trump: Israel, UAE normalized relations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump announced Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace agreement. They "will fully normalize their diplomatic relations" and "exchange embassies and ambassadors."

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.