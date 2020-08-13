Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts grants affordable housing non-profit $1M

NeighborWorks Lincoln was granted $1M by Gov. Pete Ricketts to help people gain affordable housing.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday the recipients for the 2020 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. One of the 26 recipients is non-profit NeighborWorks Lincoln, and they were granted $1 million.

The CEO says this grant is critical since next month the federal suspension of evictions expires.

“We have a number of families who are facing that situation, and because of this funding we will be able to hopefully help as many as 75 families achieve their life long goal of home ownership,” said Wayne Mortensen, NeighborWorks CEO.

NeighborWorks is dividing the grant into two groups The first is for new construction across various neighborhoods in Lincoln. The other is for down-payment assistance. It gives home buyers who go through the non-profits education program a $30,000 subsidy to buy their home.

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund recipients, 2020*:

*Grant awarded to nonprofit for technical assistance

· City of Bassett: $299,998

· City of Columbus: $500,000

· Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska: $200,000

· Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Inc. $1,540,000 (includes $40,000 for technical assistance)*

· High Plains Community Development Corporation: $184,500

· Holy Name Housing Corporation: $1,000,000

· Housing Foundation for Sarpy County: $40,000*

· Keith County Housing Development Corporation: $40,000*

· Lincoln County Community Development Corporation: $390,000

· Midwest Housing Development Fund, Inc.: $30,000*

· NeighborWorks Lincoln: $1,000,000

· NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska: $500,000

· New Community Development Corporation dba NeighborWorks Home Solutions: $300,000

· Village of North Loup: $252,000

· Northern Ponca Housing Authority: $500,000

· City of Norfolk: $500,000

· Northeast Economic Development, Inc.: $288,000

· City of Plainview: $452,000

· City of Sargent: $315,000

· South Central Economic Development District, Inc.: $40,000*

· South of Downtown Community Development Organization: $500,000

· Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council: $40,000*

· Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation: $300,000

· Twin Cities Development Association, Inc.: $500,000

· Wakefield Development Corporation: $40,000*

· York County: $500,000

