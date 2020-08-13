Advertisement

Lincoln man convicted on four counts in sex trafficking case

Devin Ashford
Devin Ashford(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man charged with being at the center of a sex trafficking case has been found guilty on four charges in federal court.

Devin Ashford, 33, was convicted by a jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nebraska.

According to authorities, Ashford transported a girl under the age of 18 across state lines to engage in sex in March 2014 and again in June 2016, as well as another underage victim in March 2018 and June 2018.

Prosecutors said Ashford also recorded sexually explicit video of a third victim under 18.

Ashford was found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, sex trafficking by fraud, force or coercion, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution.

A sentencing date has been schedule for November 13.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Officials present plans for the State Fair

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Click here to watch live at 11 a.m.

Back To School

UNK announces new streamlined General Studies program

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Undergraduate students at UNK will be studying in a new general studies curriculum.

News

Man accused of stealing truck, breaking into garage and smashing into police car arrested by LPD

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
According to LPD, Bryan Malone was arrested Tuesday after pounding on a homeowner's door to be let inside.

News

Dr. Rich Lloyd named Hastings College President

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
On Thursday Hastings college announced Dr. Rich Lloyd will serve as executive president of Hastings College.

Latest News

News

Nebraska leadership reconfirms allegiance to Big Ten

Updated: 2 hours ago
With the Big Ten Conference announcing the postponement of fall sports, many have been asking if Nebraska will find another way to play football.

News

Public hearing on proposed wind energy in Gage County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The county’s planning commission recently recommended that change, following a hearing in Beatrice.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're getting answers to your back to school questions during the coronavirus pandemic daily on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ."

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Goob! You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We're finding answering your back to school questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Lawmakers pass tax cut for military retirees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Lawmakers gave the measure final approval Wednesday and sent it to Gov. Pete Ricketts.