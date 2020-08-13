Lincoln Southwest High School has positive test for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools said someone at Lincoln Southwest has tested positive for COVID-19.

An email sent to parents and to 10/11 NOW doesn’t say whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive, but the school says the notification was sent to parents and to members of the Freshmen football team. The team was identified as close high-risk contacts and instructed to quarantine.

Lincoln Public Schools has said that the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will help them perform contact tracing and respond when there is a positive test. Freshmen in Lincoln Public Schools had their first day of school Wednesday.

LPS said through the contact tracing process, it was determined the positive case was not in high-risk contact with any LSW students or staff in school during the first day on Wednesday.

Below is the note sent to LSW Freshman football families.

“We want to follow up with more information about a positive case of COVID-19 on our freshmen football team. Through a health office visit on Wednesday, our staff identified a person with COVID-19 symptoms and isolated them. They were immediately sent home and chose to seek testing. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Southwest High School. We are working with the health department to directly notify the high-risk close contacts, which includes members of the LSW freshmen football team. The positive case was participating in LSW freshmen football practice this week, and those participating in practice have been identified as high-risk close contacts and have been instructed to quarantine. Through the contact tracing process, it has been determined the positive case was not in high-risk contact with any LSW students or staff in school during the first day on Wednesday. We will continue to follow our protocols and collaborate with the health department as we continue contact tracing on this case. Our protocols and contact tracing worked as designed. Our staff were able to quickly identify the person with COVID-19 symptoms, isolate the person, quickly identify those close contacts, and get those identified as close high-risk contacts out of school and into self-quarantine. We are thankful for the attentiveness and quick action by our staff to handle this situation effectively and our continued collaboration with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. If you have any questions, please contact the school.

