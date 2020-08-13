Advertisement

LIVE: Back to School plans for community colleges and Catholic schools

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts will host a back-to-school briefing with representatives from Nebraska’s community colleges and Catholic schools Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Additionally, the Governor will hold a brief news conference following his Sine Die, or end-of-session, remarks to discuss the legislative session.

