Man accused of stealing truck, breaking into garage and smashing into police car arrested by LPD

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who Lincoln Police said was connected to four separate incidents, including stealing a truck and breaking into a garage, has been arrested.

Bryan Malone, 33, was booked into jail on a number of charges, including theft by receiving, attempted burglary, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, willful reckless driving and driving under suspension.

According to Lincoln Police, Malone’s finger prints were recovered from a stolen truck and trailer discovered July 31, several days after it was reported stolen from a home near the airport in Northwest Lincoln.

On August 2, police said Malone was identified as the person who locked himself in a homeowner’s garage near 50th and Leighton before the homeowner said he ran off.

A few days later on August 7, LPD said investigators observed Malone while conducting surveillance on possible narcotic activity. Officers are said to have displayed their badges and identified themselves when Malone backed into an unmarked police cruiser and sped off.

Malone was eventually arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 4000 block of North 11th Street, in the Belmont Neighborhood. Police said he was jumping fences when he started pounding on the door of a home to be let inside. Residents called police who were able to take Malone into custody.

