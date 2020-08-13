Advertisement

Nebraska leadership reconfirms allegiance to Big Ten

(Ellis Wiltsey)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the Big Ten Conference announcing the postponement of fall sports and Scott Frost saying earlier this week the team would look for other avenues to play football in the fall, many have raised the question about what it could mean about the future of Nebraska in the Big Ten conference.

Thursday morning, University of Nebraska - Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter tweeted a statement that reconfirms Nebraska’s allegiance to the Big Ten.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

University of Nebraska - Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter

On Monday before the official announcement from the Big Ten, Head Coach Scott Frost said the Huskers would look for games elsewhere if the conference canceled the fall sports season. The Big Ten Conference responded by saying Nebraska wouldn’t be able to play this fall and remain a member of the conference.

“I think our University is committed to playing football any way that we possibly can regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said on Monday. He added that the Huskers are “prepared to look for other options.”

