Nebraska Legislature passes bill to ban type of abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this last day of the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers take on some heavy issues, from property tax relief to abortion.

Opponents of the abortion bill call it unconstitutional, even so, senators agreed to ban a specific abortion procedure today.

LB 814 bans what is known as dismemberment abortions, or D and E, a method used in the second trimester.

Opponents argue the bill will limit doctors when it comes to options for women.

While some other state's bans have been ruled unconstitutional, state senator Mike Hilgers says this bill is different. Especially in that last year in Nebraska the procedure was used just 3-percent of the time -- meaning this wouldn't outlaw abortion altogether, something, he said hurt the other state bans because the specific procedure was in greater use there.

“At no point has anyone pointed to a case that applies to the facts here. That’s because it doesn’t exist,” said Sen. Hilgers.

State Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln said, "We are giving humanity to a little one out of respect for human dignity. That's what we're voting on. We're not voting on anything else but banning this barbaric procedure."

Opponents of the bill argued this bill is a thinly veiled attempt to systematically go after any abortion. Even a pro-life senator shared her outrage with her colleagues.

State Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue said, "When you kill a child with a different method -- you're not any better than when you're pulling them out limb by limb. What the hell is wrong with you? We're perpetuating a lie."

State Senator Megan Hunt of Omaha said, "You see this play out at state after state after state as part of a national strategy to ban abortion completely."

The Nebraska Catholic Conference says, “Life has won today in Nebraska.”

Opponents will test the constitutionality of the ban.

