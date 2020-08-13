Advertisement

Parents send kids off to middle school with excitement, worry about the new year

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions, but this year it's a little more complicated.

"I told my daughter yesterday the excitement was there, but so is the worry," Kayma Pence said, whose eighth grade daughter Alaina started her third year at Dawes Middle School Thursday morning.

Pence said it hasn't been an easy summer, and there's been a lot of unknowns about what the school year would bring and what decision would be best for her family, given Alaina's asthma and the health of her infant daughter.

But at the end of the day, Pence said Alaina needed the regular schedule, needed to be with her friends.

"We weighed our options, we shed tears, we yelled at each other, you know eighth grade emotions run high, but we made that decision to let her try it out," Pence said.

So Pence took Alaina's picture in front of the wooden Dawes Middle School sign and hugged her goodbye, and Alaina walked into school.

About 75 percent of the more than 400 students at Dawes made that same decision and the staff said they're so glad they did.

“Having kids back is amazing, that’s what we’re here for - the energy and the smiles and excitement,” Dawes Principal Liz Miller said.

Though it took careful planning and a lot of changes to get there.

The students and staff are all wearing masks, there’s hand sanitizing stations everywhere and the kids are working on learning to social distance in the hallway, classroom and cafeteria, with signs, stickers and markings along the way to help them.

"This is teaching them just like all of us, that you have to monitor and adjust, it's a life skill," Pat Hunter-Pirtle, director of secondary education said.

The staff know the parents are nervous, but are asking for them to trust the district.

"Of course we know about the pandemic and we're worried about it," Hunter-Pirtle said. "But if you're in education you know kids need to be in school, they need to be learning."

Everyone is just hoping for the best - staff, students and parents alike.

Right now four staff members have reported they’re self quarantining, but no positive cases have been confirmed at the school.

“I hope it goes well for everybody, the staff, the teachers, the custodians,” Pence said. “I know they’re all working hard to make sure everyone is healthy.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 NCAA Volleyball Final Four cancelled

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
The NCAA has cancelled its 2020 fall sports championships, which includes the NCAA Volleball Final Four scheduled for Omaha.

News

Bryan College of Health Sciences partnering with Hastings College

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
They said COVID-19 has made the nursing shortage worse, and that’s why it was so important to get this program up and running.

News

Nebraska Legislature passes bill to ban type of abortion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
On this last day of the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers take on some heavy issues, from property tax relief to abortion.

News

Lincoln Southwest High School has positive test for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools says someone at Lincoln Southwest has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Robber’s Cave reopens as event space

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
It's shifting from a brewery to an event space that the owner's say fits a need in Lincoln.

Forecast

Warm, Humid Weather for Friday, Cooler this Weekend and Next Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warm and humid on Friday with chances for strong to severe storms.

News

At least one thing will be better at this year’s state fair: parking

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be a lot smaller than patrons are used to. But you won’t have to use a muddy parking lot or a shuttle. And it’s free.

Back To School

UNK announces new streamlined General Studies program

Updated: 8 hours ago
Undergraduate students at UNK will be studying in a new general studies curriculum.

News

Man accused of stealing truck, breaking into garage and smashing into police car arrested by LPD

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
According to LPD, Bryan Malone was arrested Tuesday after pounding on a homeowner's door to be let inside.

News

Dr. Rich Lloyd named Hastings College President

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
On Thursday Hastings college announced Dr. Rich Lloyd will serve as executive president of Hastings College.