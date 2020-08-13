Public hearing on proposed wind energy in Gage County

BEATRICE, Neb. (NCN) - Supporters and opponents to a proposed amendment to Gage County wind energy regulations will get a second chance to testify, this time before the Gage County Board.

Opponents of a proposed wind farm between Pickrell and Cortland want the county to increase the setback distance between wind turbines and rural homes, from three-eighths-of-a-mile, to one-mile.

The county’s planning commission recently recommended that change, following a hearing at the Beatrice High School Hevelone Center.

That sent the recommendation to the Gage County Board, which will now conduct a hearing on August 26, beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will also be held at the BHS Hevelone Center.

NextEra Energy Resources is studying construction of a wind farm in northern Gage County but has not filed a permit application with the county’s planning commission.

The Board of Supervisors has the final say on whether the setback distance should be changed. The proposed amendment also calls for an independent evaluation of noise levels of turbines.

