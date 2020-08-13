Advertisement

Robber’s Cave reopens as event space(Ellis WIltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Robber's Cave has reopened its doors after a year of renovations.

It’s shifting from a brewery to an event space that the owners said fits a need in Lincoln.

"We worked with a couple of different people about maybe redoing the brewing operations but couldn't find anybody to fit our needs," said Sam Manzitto Jr. with Manzitto Construction, who owns the property. "We decided to rebrand as an event hall and went back through ti and created a bunch of unique spaces inside our building."

The space is split up for multiple uses; wedding ceremonies outside, a dining hall that can be used for cocktail hour, and two reception areas downstairs.

"It seats over 200 people in this space," said Manzitto "All the different kinds of things you would have in a large hall could be hosted in this space, and in our north hall we can fit about 100 people."

Event-goers are even able to go on tours of the actual Robber's Cave.

“Like the wedding party this past weekend we took a couple hundred down there during structured times,” said Manzitto.

Manzitto says opening a venue during the pandemic came with its difficulties and while 2020 bookings have been slower to come, many people are already booking for 2021 and into 2022.

“There was a variety of hoops to jump through to make it happen but to finally get it open for that first event, it was a huge relief,” said Manzitto.

