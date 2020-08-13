Advertisement

Speed & Swagger, McCray hopes for breakout season

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DeKendrick McCray is hoping for a breakout season this fall at Lincoln East. The speedy wide receiver is entering his senior season with the Spartans. McCray is a track-and-field standout who won a bronze medal at the State Meet as a sophomore.

McCray hopes to catch the attention of college recruiters this fall. Lincoln East opens its season on August 28th at Lincoln Pius X.

