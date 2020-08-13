Advertisement

Warm and Humid Conditions Continue Through The End of The Week With Isolated T’storms

Lincoln Day Planner
Lincoln Day Planner(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be very similar to yesterday in the Lincoln area. It will be warm and humid with a chance for a few isolated showers or t’storms from late this morning through this evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will be humid as well. A few isolated t’storms will be possible through early Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry, hot and humid. A few isolated t’storms possible late in the afternoon. A cold front will push the area Friday evening and Friday night triggering scattered showers and t’storms. Saturday will be a bit cooler and not as humid and dry through most of the day. An isolated t’storm is possible Saturday night. Sunday will be mainly dry warm with comfortable dew points.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm but not too humid. Isolated t’storms return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Kens 5pm Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Muggy August Continues

Forecast

Perspiration...Precipitation...Then A Potential Cool Down...

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Ken Siemek
We're stuck in a bit of a weather rut...with warm and humid conditions lingering along with small thunderstorm chances all the way into the weekend before more comfortable conditions return to the region.

Forecast

Brad's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

A Warm and Humid Weather Pattern Continues

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Warm and humid with late day isolated t'storms possible.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible off and on the rest of the week.

Forecast

Feelin’ Just Like August Should Feel...

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Warm and humid weather will continue for the rest of the week...with periodic thunderstorm chances included in your forecast each day.

Forecast

Typical August Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Warm and humid this afternoon with isolated t'storms possible late this evening.

Forecast

Brandon's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
Rain is possible from time to time this week.

Forecast

Gradual warming trend with periodic rain chances this week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Each day will be a little bit warmer than the day before Tuesday through Friday. It will also be humid with periodic chances of rain.

Forecast

Cooler This Afternoon With Isolated T’storms Possible

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Not as hot today but it will still be humid with a few scattered showers and t'storms possible.