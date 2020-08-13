Warm and Humid Conditions Continue Through The End of The Week With Isolated T’storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be very similar to yesterday in the Lincoln area. It will be warm and humid with a chance for a few isolated showers or t’storms from late this morning through this evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will be humid as well. A few isolated t’storms will be possible through early Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry, hot and humid. A few isolated t’storms possible late in the afternoon. A cold front will push the area Friday evening and Friday night triggering scattered showers and t’storms. Saturday will be a bit cooler and not as humid and dry through most of the day. An isolated t’storm is possible Saturday night. Sunday will be mainly dry warm with comfortable dew points.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm but not too humid. Isolated t’storms return Tuesday and Wednesday.

