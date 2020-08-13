Advertisement

Warm, Humid Weather for Friday, Cooler this Weekend and Next Week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more warm, humid day is expected on Friday to finish off the work week before some cooler, drier weather arrives for the weekend and into the work week next week.

Fairly typical August temperatures are expected on Friday across the state with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s to mid 90s from north to south across the state.

Temperatures are expected to sit in the upper 80s to low 90s to finish the week.(KOLN)

Humid conditions will continue as well as dew points for most of central and eastern Nebraska should generally sit in the low to mid 70s out ahead of an advancing cold front. The combination of heat and humidity will likely yield heat index or feels like temperatures in the mid to potentially upper 90s at times Friday afternoon.

The heat and humidity will also combine to lead to a very unstable air mass across the central and eastern sections of the state and as a cold front passes through the area, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from the mid afternoon to the late evening hours along the front. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with thunderstorms that develop Friday afternoon evening, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

A cold front could bring in some strong to severe storms across eastern Nebraska on Friday.(KOLN)

Behind the front, cooler and drier weather is expected into the weekend and next week. Temperatures should fall into the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday with mainly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. Dew points are also forecast to be lower into the weekend and next week as well, leading to more comfortable conditions.

Much of next week will be highlighted by cooler and drier than average conditions. Temperatures for Lincoln should generally sit in the low 80s for most of the week next week with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

