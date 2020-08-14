50 years of automotive history going on sale

NORFOLK, Neb. (NCN) - It’s been over a half century of collecting. Now, come September, it will be time to let it all go.

“Back in the early fifties, that’s when I started,” said Richard Schulz, farmer and Korean War veteran in Norfolk.

“When I got out of the military, the first thing I did was start looking for cars.”

One car became two, two became five. And before the Schulz family knew it, their forested backyard had over a hundred automobiles.

“If I had a bad day I can walk out in the trees and see them and make my day,” he said.

“At a young age we were hunting them down, we dug them out of creek beds and cut tress down to get to them,” said Brian Schulz, Richard’s son.

“And now, 40 years later, we’re cutting trees down to get them back out. It’s been a big part of my life.”

Brian and his son Tyler won’t be leaving their collection empty handed. Both of them picked their own classic rides from the lot that will be going out to market.

“I have been involved in his collection forever,” said Joan Schulz, Richard’s wife. “I just hope that people who are passionate about this kind of thing will be here to buy them and that they can create their own memories with some of these cars.”

“I kind of planted the seed in his mind about maybe it’s time to let go of his collection,” said Joe Aschoff, the owner of Aschoff Auction Company. The company that is setting up the auction. “And he kind of knew that as well.”

Aschoff spent weeks personally identifying and itemizing the pieces for the auction.

He says he’s gotten a very positive response for prospective bidders, and foresees a very successful event.

“He’s really attached to this collection, and his kids as well. So I’m hoping to make this a real nice event for him. It’s really special to him.”

Richard feels it’s high time to pass on his life’s work. Still, the parting remains bittersweet.

“I go on top of this this hill coming in here, and I look over there, and something happens to my heart,” Richard said.

“Couple years I’ll be 90. And I can’t have them. I got to get rid of them.”

The auction is set to begin September 12.

For more information on the event, you can visit aschoffauction.com

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.