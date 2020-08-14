Back to School FAQ - August 14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“What classroom changes are in place for social distancing? What are plans to sanitize the tables, desks, chairs, doors and other hard surfaces between classes?”

According to the LPS coronavirus pandemic plan, schools will space out desks as far as possible and cleaning materials, along with hand sanitizer, will be in every school. Classrooms will also have a spray bottle of cleaner with paper towels.

The custodial staff will be disinfecting high-touch surfaces twice a day in common areas and at the end of the day in classrooms.

During the day, educators will be cleaning their classroom which includes door handles.

Students will also have their own supplies and not share materials with their classmates. Anything that needs to be shared will be sanitized between use.

