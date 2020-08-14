Chicago concert postponed until 2021

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking forward to seeing the band Chicago when they come to Grand Island?

You will have to wait a little longer.

The concert, which was originally scheduled for the spring, was pushed back until November due to the pandemic. It has since been moved back again.

The new date will be May 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.

