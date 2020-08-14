DHHS Strategic planners seek input on behavioral health system needs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services invites Nebraskans to help design the future; In an effort to better help Nebraska’s Public Behavioral Health System provide a high level of services for the children, youth, adults and families of Nebraska, the DHHS Division of Behavioral Health is seeking input from key stakeholders and the public this week to assist with the development of a strategic plan.

“We are seeking a broad range of input that will lend invaluable expertise to the plan development,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health (DBH). “When complete, the strategic plan will provide a road map for ongoing improvements that ensure access to high quality and effective behavioral health services. Every Nebraskan deserves an opportunity to reach their full health potential.”

DBH, serving as the state’s chief behavioral health strategist, has just completed initial kickoff visioning sessions facilitated by Open Minds, a behavioral health research firm. Open Minds is now conducting informant interviews and today launched a statewide survey. The feedback will be incorporated into a systemic needs assessment that will lead to the development of a new three-year strategic plan for DBH beginning in 2021. Feedback must be submitted by close of business on Aug. 21.

The survey themes will help determine needs, gaps, challenges, and strengths. Individuals can access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDHHS-DBH. If you have questions, please contact the DBH Division mailbox at dhhs.behavioralheatlhdivision@nebraska.gov.

