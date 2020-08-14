Duo brings backpack spray cleaning business to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With businesses, schools and churches slowly reopening cleaning is one of the top priorities for these places. A new Lincoln cleaning company is fresh on the market and hoping to help businesses reopen and thrive.

For Professional Disinfectant Solutions the process is pretty simply. It’s a backpack cleaning spray that helps disinfect high touch areas.

The owners, Jamie Stephenson and Daniel Anderson just got their LLC on Monday.

“I’m a stay-at-home dad, so this is something I can do on the side a little bit,” said Jamie Stephenson, Co-Owner Professional Disinfectant Solutions.

The disinfectant is EPA approved and treats viruses such as COVID-19, staph, and influenza. The owners believe this process is more effective than the normal spraying and wiping down method.

“It allows us to cover a space more quickly and efficiently instead of taking time to spray and wait,” said Stephenson.

“We use a wide variety of cleaners that can take anywhere from 10 minutes to just a couple minutes based on the location that we’re doing it, and just how fast we need to reopen that space,” said Daniel Anderson.

The cleaning crew has already hit Mercy City Church, H.F. Crave and Straight Edge Barber Shop. Pricing is based on square feet. They just want to help take the pressure off of small businesses during these times.

“Instead of worrying about coming in and having to clean extra in the morning or at night, but to have someone to help do some of that cleaning,” said Stephenson.

“If we can offer a service that can help stabilize some of that for somebody I think that is a great opportunity,” said Anderson.

Professional Disinfectant Solutions can be reached via email at prodisinfectantsolutionsne@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.