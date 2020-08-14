Advertisement

Friday ‘Storms...Then A Pleasant Weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will sweep thru eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening...bringing with it the threat for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

The main hazards from these ‘storms will be large hail and damaging winds...but pockets of heavy rain will also be possible at times. After this activity exits the region later Friday night...a more comfortable air mass will be in place for the weekend. Mainly dry conditions are expected for both Saturday and Sunday...with highs in the lower-to-mid 80s and less mugginess. Look for seasonally warm temperatures and just “isolated” ‘storm chances next week...with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

