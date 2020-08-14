Advertisement

Friends and family gather for funeral for 5-year-old Wilson boy shot and killed

By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A five-year-old boy who was shot to death last weekend in Wilson was laid to rest Thursday night.

The funeral took place at Shingleton Funeral Home for Cannon Hinnant.

Dozens of cars rolled in and tons of people filled up the funeral home remembering young Cannon, a life taken too soon.

Cannon’s Dad Austin says, “And I just scooped him up in my arms and held him and held him and screamed, ‘somebody please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please!’”

Austin says his life is forever changed. “They can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head and his blood is running down your arms.”

Wilson Police have charged 25-year-old Darius Sessoms with first-degree murder for Cannon’s death.

Thursday night a community came together to support the family and remember Cannon.

Family friend Lisa Howard said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for them. It was just senseless to have to go and lay a five-year-old child to rest that had the rest of his life to live.”

Another person at the funeral, Christopher Joseph said, “It’s sad that a little boy that’s five-years-old can be taken away from his family. I have a four-year-old little girl and I just can’t imagine.”

Joseph and his wife made shirts for the family and donated some of the proceeds to them too.

He said this world is dark, and people do bad things. “I just hope they don’t take it out of proportion and make it all about a race thing. In my eyes, I believe there’s good people and bad people. I hope it awakens everybody to be more alert.”

Another person who attended said she didn’t know the family, but knew she had to bring her family to the funeral. “I have three children but my middle child has just been crying and crying over the loss of Cannon and his death that was just needless and pointless because he was just a five-year-old child”

Police say Sessoms shot Cannon on Archers Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday but have not provided other details.

GoFundMe for Cannon Hinnant

