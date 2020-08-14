Advertisement

Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed while playing outside in N.C.

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL/CNN) - Cannon Hinnant was the 5-year-old boy who carried a big smile and even a bigger heart.

“Cannon was the type of kid that was always polite, kind of laid back, but he was a beautiful little kid,” grandfather Merrill Race said.

He’s a kid who youth pastor Daryl High said was always a joy in Sunday school.

“His smile is huge. His personality is big,” High said. “You could not help to be changed when you met Cannon. Even if a word wasn’t said, you can’t help but be changed.”

Mourners rallied around this family inside and outside this funeral home and the support even reached the masses online in a Gofundme account.

“I’m glad that people are showing up and coming out and show they got his back and they care, we need more of this and less of this hate.” Race said.

Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said Cannon was just riding his bike when police say a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, walked up and shot Cannon in the head.

Cannon’s dad didn’t know why he was targeted.

“There wasn’t anything between me and him -- any bad blood whatsoever for him to have a reason to do this,” Hinnant said.

For now family, friends and pastors will try to help to lift up this family up.

“The only thing I keep thinking of is a scripture that comes to my heart, Psalm 34:18, that says God is close to the broken-hearted. That’s what I want people to know when we are hurting God longs to be close to us,” pastor Bobby Harrell said.

Copyright 2020 WRAL via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 14

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 14

Updated: 15 minutes ago
We're finding answering your back to school questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 35 minutes ago
We share your good news every Friday morning. You can submit your photos through our website and 10/11 NOW app.

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Here's a list of Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Meet Asher! You can schedule an appointment with the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center by calling 441-4488.

National

Suspect arrested in death of 4-year-old shot while sleeping at home

Updated: 47 minutes ago
According to court documents, Ryson Ellis drove to the Citadel Apartments in the early morning hours of June 29 and shot into the apartment where Legend was sleeping.

News

Chicago concert postponed until 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
The new date will be May 14, 2021.

News

Teachers at Hamlow Elementary prepare for kids’ first day back

Updated: 1 hours ago
Teachers in Waverly will welcome kids back much differently this year.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 2 hours ago
Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.