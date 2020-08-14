Advertisement

Gage County reaches settlement with insurance companies to pay Beatrice 6 judgment

KOLN
KOLN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A Nebraska county that owes $28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of murder has reached a settlement with several insurance companies to help pay part of the judgment.

The Gage County board approved agreements with six insurers on Wednesday to secure $5.98 million to help pay the county’s debt off sooner.

Officials already increased property taxes and approved a half-cent sales tax to pay the judgment off over several years.

The former inmates spent more than 70 years in prison collectively for a 1985 rape and killing in Beatrice, Nebraska.

DNA evidence exonerated them in 2008

