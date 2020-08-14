Advertisement

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even with school back in session for many families, there is still a lot of summer left. If you’re looking for something to do this week, look no further than Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Dutch House: Historic Homes Of Lincoln Scavenger Hunt

Come and participate in a virtual scavenger hunt for One Book One Lincoln Finalist “The Dutch House’ by Ann Patchett. All you need to do is print out a game sheet or go to your favorite library branch and pick one up, fill it in and send a picture to OBOLeventsAIincoInIibraries.org by Monday, August 31 and you will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.

Daily through August 31; Free

More info: HERE

Build-a-Bouquet

Build-A-Bouquet is back! Join Grow with the Flow Aquaponic Horticulture to build your own bouquet and ask any other questions about flowers. Your build-a-bouquet is sure to add joy to your day! This event is at Gateway Call, located at 6100 O Street.

Friday 3 to 7 p.m.; $20 and up

More info: HERE

3rd Annual Wingfest

Calling all wing lovers! You are invited to a socially distanced drive-thru WingFest event! Area restaurants are showcasing their top wing flavors for the title of “Lincoln’s Best Wings”! There will also be a live band and a fireworks show!

Friday 6 to 9 p.m.; $25 (tickets not sold at event)

More info: HERE

Date Night - Chasin’ Waterfalls

Are you in need of a date night? If so, this event is for you. You will paint the top half and your date will paint the bottom half. Don’t worry, you don’t need to be as talented as Bob Ross. One of the talented Corky Canvas/Corky Boards instructors will teach you every step of the way. Oh...and they will have wine, music and of course FUN!

Saturday 7:30 to 10 p.m.; $25 per seat

More info: HERE

Pickleball at the Railyard

Have you wanted to try the hottest new game that everyone is playing, pickleball? This is your chance. Come on down to The Railyard for a fun and friendly game of pickleball. It’s open play and you don’t need to reserve the pickleball courts.

Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

