Increased football at Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When Dan Martin held hosted his first football camp at Lincoln Northeast, 32 players attended. Thirteen months later, Martin’s roster exceeds 100 players. The second-year Rockets head coach is building momentum at one of Lincoln’s oldest and most historic high schools.

Martin says multi-sport athletes are now choosing to participate in football. Plus, there is high interest in football at the 9th and 10th-grade level at Lincoln Northeast.

“Last year we were pretty young,” Martin said. “This year we’re still going to be fairly young.”

Leading the youth movement for the Rockets is Gavin Wilbur. The talented lineman was voted a team captain as a sophomore. Martin says Wilbur has gotten stronger and faster while remaining a team leader.

“He’s put in a crazy amount of work,” Martin said. “I’m eager to see what he’s able to do (in 2020).”

Wilbur and the Rockets went 1-8 last season and hope to be more competitive in Martin’s second season at LNE.

“We have a good group of guys with a lot of playing experience,” Wilber said. “We pride ourselves on working hard.”

Lincoln Northeast returns starters at 10 positions. The Rockets open the 2020 season on August 28th at Fremont.

