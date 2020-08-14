Limited recruitment doesn’t stop LNE baseball players

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the off-season, Cameron Biven wasn’t sure whether he wanted to play college baseball. But when the pandemic cancelled Biven’s high school senior season, he quickly came to a decision.

“When the spring season got cancelled, I was dead set on playing in college,” Biven said. “I wasn’t ready to be done.”

Biven, a Midland signee, and three Lincoln Northeast teammates are headed to play at the next level. Brendan Wilber (Midland), Erik Hite (Morningside), and Colby Helmstadter (Nebraska Wesleyan) plan to leave for college next week. The group says its recruitment was difficult due to lost opportunities in the spring.

“It was going to be a big season to get exposure and show what I can do,” Helmstadter said. “Unfortunately we weren’t able to have it.”

The players credit first-year Lincoln Northeast head coach Kyle Parker for helping them find college programs to join. Each of the four signees committed prior to the abbreviated American Legion baseball season this summer.

Biven and Wilber will remain teammates at Midland. The two also plan to be roommates as freshmen.

“Its going to be a blast,” Biven said. “Next year is going to be a great time.”

