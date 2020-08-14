Lincoln karate school adapts to pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keeping kids active and socially distant is a struggle many parents have been trying to overcome for months.

Since then one Lincoln karate school has adapted to the changes without missing a beat.

"Now I've got everyone on this big screen plus my laptop plus my camera," said Sensei Scott Walls with Lincoln Karate Clinic. "When I'm teaching up there then the Zoom kids are seeing me while we have live classes."

Back in March, the Lincoln Karate Clinic went all virtual. With group Zoom classes and one on ones.

Now those that would like to return to the mat are back in and the other still join virtually.

"Sensei made it fun and easy to do and he was really positive about it the whole time," said Ivy Morehouse a student.

For those in class, there are six feet separation dots and while masks aren't required because they're doing physical activity, many of the students choose to wear them anyways.

"In the beginning, we were worried about kids fussing about having their masks on," said Diego Hernandez an assistant with the school. "Honestly I'm so proud of my kids because they've been doing an amazing job."

Walls is also a mental health professional. He says keeping the kids engaged during this time has been extra important and rewarding.

“Exercise is really important, a sense of community, a sense of importance,” said Walls.

