Lincoln man already in jail charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Tony Kose
Tony Kose(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man, already in the Lancaster County Jail on a separate arrest, has been linked to the rape of an underage girl last summer, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Tony Kose, 20, now faces a charge of first degree sexual assault.

Lincoln Police said Kose, who was 19-years-old at the time, demanded to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. The victim told police Kose came to her home and raped her.

According to LPD, investigators obtained a court order to test Kose’s DNA, which they said matched forensic evidence at the scene of the crime.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, the Lincoln Police Department allows victims to anonymously report the crime online.

