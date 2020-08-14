Advertisement

Lincoln man arrested in child pornography investigation

(Source: WALB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln man during a child pornography investigation.

Friday morning, the NSP Special Operations Division Technical Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 4115 South Street in Lincoln. The warrant was served as a result of a cybertip NSP received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cybertip alerted NSP that a user at the residence was uploading images of child pornography onto the internet.

Following the search warrant, investigators arrested Jon Bogart, 59, for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Bogart was lodged at the Lancaster County Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 claims UNK fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced that fall sports have been suspended until January 1.

News

LPD: Woman drunk when she fled traffic stop, crashed car in park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Dove Shannon was later found crouching in foliage near the vehicle.

News

Lincoln man already in jail charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police accuse Tony Kose of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

News

Gage County reaches settlement with insurance companies to pay Beatrice 6 judgment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Gage County board approved agreements with six insurers to help pay $28.1 million Beatrice 6 settlement.

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 14

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We're finding answering your back to school questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 14

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're finding answering your back to school questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
We share your good news every Friday morning. You can submit your photos through our website and 10/11 NOW app.

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's a list of Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meet Asher! You can schedule an appointment with the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center by calling 441-4488.

News

Chicago concert postponed until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
The new date will be May 14, 2021.