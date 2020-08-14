White House Coronavirus Task Force doctor visits with Nebraska leaders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A doctor on the front lines of the coronavirus response at the White House is in Lincoln.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Whtie House Coronavirus Task Force, had a roundtable discussion with community and state leaders Wednesday morning.

Dr. Birx spoke about how the response to the virus can be different for people in rural areas compared to a metro area like Lincoln and Omaha.

“I will say both in Iowa and Nebraska, you have very very tough people who are used to taking care of themselves and are very personally resilient. And so they may not be testing at the same rate in the rural areas as maybe in the metro areas, because you don’t go to the doctor unless you’re very ill.”

Dr. Birx acknowledged test positivity rate can look skewed in rural areas because of the low population.

“When you only have 30 people tested and three of them are positive, that puts you at 10 percent. But it may not really indicate large community spread. So what this trip has taught us is we need to really create rural indicators, particularly for rural areas with very low populations, to figure out what that early alert is for that asymptomatic community spread before it gets to the hospitals.”

Dr. Birx talked about how unusual the coronavirus is and how it impacts people so differently. She said the spectrum of symptoms leads to a big difference in how seriously people are taking the virus.

“There will be people who have friends that they know were asymptomatic, and there will be other people over here who had a grandmother die from it.”

A primary concern for Dr. Birx is preventing community spread.

“When you have large community spread and you have a large number of cases, and you’re having a community issue with that spread, it’s very difficult, and almost impossible, to protect those who have co-morbidities in multi-generational households. And that should be the message to everybody. We do have vulnerable Americans. Those vulnerable Americans both vote Democratic and Republican. And they are in Republican households and Democratic households. And our job today is to ensure that we get community transmission down, and we protect those vulnerable individuals who are in those multi-generational households, or having large family gatherings. Both of those are extraordinarily high risk for vulnerable individuals when you have community spread.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.