LPD: Woman drunk when she fled traffic stop, crashed car in park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman accused of speeding off to avoid a traffic stop early Thursday morning was arrested after the vehicle was found abandoned in a city park, Lincoln Police said.

According to LPD, 44-year-old Dove Shannon was behind the wheel of a Pontiac Fiero during the attempted traffic stop, which was later found unoccupied about 50 yards into Tyrell Park after hitting a curb.

Responding officers reported that Shannon was found crouching in foliage just south of the vehicle.

Lincoln Police said Shannon appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, but she refused a breath test.

A search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe with marijuana residue.

Shannon was booked on a number of charges, including operating a motor vehicle to flee to avoid arrest, refusal of a chemical test, DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, having fictitious plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.

