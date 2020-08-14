Advertisement

LPS announces spectator attendance plan

Due to current COVID-19 conditions in the Lincoln area, attendance at LPS-hosted athletic events will be reduced.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has worked collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to create a spectator attendance plan that enables families to safely attend and watch their children perform in athletics and activities.

Due to current COVID-19 conditions in the Lincoln area, attendance at LPS-hosted athletic events will be reduced. Attendance allowances are dictated by the capacity of the competition/performance venue.

The plan is as follows:

Spectators are limited to immediate family members of those students participating in/performing at that specific event. Immediate family is defined as “all members living in the household” and also includes grandparents.

Immediate family attendance applies to all sports and venues at this time.

Family attendance allowances at this time will be limited to four spectators per student participant/performer at all venues. Exceptions to this rule will be at Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest high school football fields because of their capacity limitations; only two spectators per student participant/performer will be allowed at those venues.

LPS will communicate any changes to these limitations if it is feasible to increase attendance based on recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

LPS asks that all participants and families attending events adhere to the following protocols to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Self-screen before attending. If you feel ill, please do not attend.
  • Wash hands frequently and properly social distance (at least six feet).
  • Family groups may sit together with less than the required physical distance, but six feet of distance should exist between groups.
  • Face coverings will be required to attend any LPS event, both indoors and outdoors.

If you have any questions please contact LPS Director of Athletics Kathi Wieskamp at 402-436-1610.

