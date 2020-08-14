Advertisement

MISSING: Wahoo man hasn’t been seen in two weeks

According to the Saunders County Sheriff, Nathan Fujan was last seen at his rural Wahoo home on July 28.
By Bill Schammert
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAHOO, Neb. (KOLN) - Nathan Fujan, 23, was last seen at his home on July 28, according to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. It’s been 16 days since he was last seen, but the sheriff said they have no leads as to his whereabouts.

According to the post, Fujan does not drive and is known to frequent Cooks Park in Wahoo and the library in Wahoo.

In an updated post from August 9, the Sheriff’s Office said Cooks Park and the wooded area between Cooks Park and Lake Wanahoo were searched using volunteers, a trained K9, and a drone. Unfortunately, there were no signs of Fujan.

If you have any information, call the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 443-1000.

