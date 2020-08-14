No games in 2020: Huskers follow Big Ten policy, not pursuing independent games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a difference between a postponement and cancellation. And when the Big Ten postponed the fall sports season, it ended the Huskers’ chances of playing football games in 2020. A canceled season would’ve possibly allowed the Huskers to seek independent games.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said it “wasn’t permissible” to pursue a fall football season with the Big Ten’s intention of moving its schedule to the spring.

“We are proud members of the Big Ten,” Moos said on the Huskers Sports Network Thursday evening. “We like the Big Ten. We’re going to compete in the Big Ten and be successful in the Big Ten.”

Moos’ comments came 48 hours after the Huskers were scrutinized by college football analysts and fans. Many criticized the Huskers for opposing the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall sports season. On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers would seek games outside of the Big Ten if the conference canceled the season.

Moos does not believe the Huskers’ firm stance will create strain on Nebraska’s relationship with the Big Ten. On Thursday morning, Nebraska President Ted Carter and Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a statement pledging the University’s allegiance to the Big Ten:

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

“We like the Big Ten,” Moos said.

Nebraska’s athletic director continues to believe that Husker student-athletes are safest while on campus. He said Nebraska’s COVID-19 protocols, which have been stringent since athletes started arriving on campus, are top-notch.

“We could write the book on how to get a team ready during a pandemic,” Moos said. “Our positioning here in Lincoln, Nebraska is different than our peers in the Big Ten. We’re in a safe, clean environment. We have done everything to a ‘T.’”

