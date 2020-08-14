Advertisement

One More Hot and Humid Day Followed by Late Day T’storms

Severe Weather Possible Friday
Severe Weather Possible Friday(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be hot and humid in the Lincoln area, but this maybe the last muggy day for at least a few days. A cold front will move into the area late this afternoon and evening sparking scattered showers and t’storms. A few of the storms could be severe. The chance of rain should end around midnight with clearing skies and cooler overnight temperatures. Saturday will be cooler and less humid with sunshine and dry conditions. A few clouds for Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but the day should be mainly dry, warm with tolerable humidity levels.

Monday through Thursday will be warm with seasonal temperatures and mainly dry conditions with the exception of Tuesday where we could see an isolated t’storm or two.

