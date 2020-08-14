Advertisement

Teachers at Hamlow Elementary prepare for kids’ first day back

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday marks the first day back in the classroom for students and teachers in Waverly, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, the welcome back from teachers to students is looking much different.

Terese Brown teaches at Hamlow Elementary. Normally, she'd greet her students every morning, literally, with open arms, giving them hugs and high-fives, but Friday, you won't see any of that. That's not the only change; even her classroom doesn't look the same.

Desks now sit six feet apart, with extra bookshelves being taken out to make more space. Many things are being color coded, including lockers, folders and lunch sticks, which'll also help keep distance between kids. This allows only three or four children to do things at one time.

Since everyone will be wearing masks, greetings like air hugs, waving, thumbs up and giving compliments will become the new norm.

"I'm very like, 'Get down on their level,' and I'm [normally] right next to them. I won't be able to do that this year. I'll have to do it more from a distance. So, things are going to be tricky, but we're going to be very flexible. We're going to do whatever we can just to stay in school because this is where kids need to be," said Terese Brown, a second grade teacher at Hamlow Elementary in Waverly.

Kids will also help keep things clean around the classroom. They're being asked to apply kid-friendly sanitizer to desks and chairs three times throughout the day.

With all of the changes due to COVID-19, staff wanted to make sure kids also didn't lose their focus this year. That's why they've come up with a phrase you can see posted all around the school.

"Better Together" signs hang up in classrooms, the lunch room and in hallways. The motto even encouraged staff and parents to create an outside circuit area where kids will be allowed to take mask breaks, get some fresh air and stay active.

When 10/11 asked faculty what the motto meant exactly, their explanation of it was simple.

"Everybody and all the teachers are so excited to get back into school. We want nothing more than to just be with our kids and teaching them because that is our expertise. We are here to teach your kids," Brown said.

Brown also told 10/11 it was difficult trying to individually help struggling students during the time of remote learning. She said she's happy she has the chance to do more one-on-one instruction now that they're back in the classroom.

Along with other safety measures, kids will be dropped off using color coded entrances into the school. Staff said this should help limit the amount of students gathering in close spaces before the school day starts.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 14

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
We're finding answering your back to school questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 14

Updated: 17 minutes ago
We're finding answering your back to school questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 37 minutes ago
We share your good news every Friday morning. You can submit your photos through our website and 10/11 NOW app.

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Here's a list of Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Meet Asher! You can schedule an appointment with the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center by calling 441-4488.

Latest News

News

Chicago concert postponed until 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
The new date will be May 14, 2021.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

50 years of automotive history going on sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
“When I got out of the military, the first thing I did was start looking for cars.”

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

Forecast

One More Hot and Humid Day Followed by Late Day T’storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and humid for today with scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.