Advertisement

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory.

A reporter asked the president about the theory at a White House briefing Friday after Trump tweeted his congratulations to a QAnon-supporting candidate. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her House primary runoff in Georgia this week, has called the theory “something worth listening to and paying attention to” and called its source, known as Q, a “patriot.” Trump praised her as a “future Republican Star.”

“Well, she did very well in the election. She won by a lot. She was very popular and she comes from a great state and she had a tremendous victory. So absolutely, I did congratulate her,” Trump said, sidestepping the question and ignoring a follow-up before moving on to another reporter.

Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies, including on Thursday, when he gave credence to a highly-criticized op-ed that questioned Democrat Kamala Harris’ eligibility to serve as vice president even though she was born in Oakland, California.

Asked about the matter, Trump told reporters he had “heard” rumors that Harris, a Black woman and U.S.-born citizen whose parents were immigrants, does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. The president said he considered the rumors “very serious.” Constitutional lawyers have dismissed it as nonsense.

The episode echoed Trump’s rise in conservative politics as a leader of the so-called “birther movement” that questioned whether Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, was eligible to serve in the job. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

QAnon has ricocheted around the darker corners of the internet since late 2017, but has been creeping into mainstream politics more and more. The baseless theory centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state” often tied to satanism and child sex trafficking.

Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts, and shirts and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans are not uncommon at his rallies.

In addition to her embrace of QAnon, Greene has made a series of racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments, including alleging an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accusing Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

Those comments had led the No. 2 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and others to back Greene’s opponent in hopes of denying her the party’s nomination. Since her win, however, critics have largely gone silent. Green still faces a Democrat in November, but the GOP primary was considered the real contest in a district Trump won handily in 2016.

Trump has never publicly addressed QAnon. Asked about the group in 2018, then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump “condemns and denounces any group that would incite violence against another individual.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLN

Limited recruitment doesn’t stop LNE baseball players

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Four Lincoln Northeast baseball players will continue their careers in college, despite a lack of recruitment during the pandemic.

News

Severe Weather Photo Album

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A cold front will sweep through eastern Nebraska Friday evening, bringing with it the threat for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Check out some of the photos and videos 10/11 NOW viewers have sent in.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

News

Lincoln Southwest principal discusses COVID-19 case, contact tracing and precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A Southwest High School student is quarantined after testing positive for the Coronavirus after a trip to the school nurse on Wednesday, the first day back to school.

Latest News

News

LPS announces spectator attendance plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools has worked collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to create a spectator attendance plan that enables families to safely attend and watch their children perform in athletics and activities.

National

Georgia deputy reunites with jail inmates who saved his life

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The three men were praised in late July for alerting officials at the Gwinnett County jail when a deputy became unconscious and fell.

National

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Forecast

Friday ‘Storms...Then A Pleasant Weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
A cold front will usher in a thunderstorm chance Friday afternoon and evening...with a few strong-to-severe 'storms possible. In the wake of this front weekend conditions should be pleasant...with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.