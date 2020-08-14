Advertisement

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

It’s sweet and savory
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks at Brach’s have come up with something new that may – or may not – tempt your taste buds this Thanksgiving.

The candy maker is coming out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

“Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites,” the Brach’s website says. “From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.”

The sweet and savory confection will be sold at Walgreens.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday ‘Storms...Then A Pleasant Weekend

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
A cold front will usher in a thunderstorm chance Friday afternoon and evening...with a few strong-to-severe 'storms possible. In the wake of this front weekend conditions should be pleasant...with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

DHHS Strategic planners seek input on behavioral health system needs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In an effort to better help Nebraska’s Public Behavioral Health System provide a high level of services for the children, youth, adults and families of Nebraska, the DHHS Division of Behavioral Health is seeking input from key stakeholders and the public this week to assist with the development of a strategic plan.

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

Latest News

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx on the effectiveness of masks and whether mask mandates are necessary

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

News

How Dr. Deborah Birx responds when people say coronavirus is political

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.