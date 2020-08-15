Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Jeremy Hayes (#210144) failed to return to the facility after being allowed out on an approved pass earlier in the day to attend a community program.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. Jeremy Hayes (#210144) failed to return to the facility after being allowed out on an approved pass earlier in the day to attend a community program. He was wearing an electronic monitoring device that was last activated in the area of 13th and E Streets. Staff members searched the area, but were not able to find Hayes or the device.

Hayes started serving his sentence on Aug. 26, 2019. He is serving three-and-a-half years on charges out of Lancaster County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He has a tentative release date of March 9, 2021.

Hayes is a black man, 6′, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

