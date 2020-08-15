People’s City Mission sharing life at the mission, always looking for volunteers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has affected all of us, but for those that are poor or homeless, the pandemic presents different challenges.

Those at the People’s City Mission want to show the community what that experience is like.

Every week, the City Mission will release some short videos detailing life at the mission during the pandemic. During his 24-hour Give Me Shelter Event, Pastor Tom Barber realized a lot of people have compassion for the homeless, but they don’t know how to help.

“I think if people understood looking at poverty through the eyes of those going through versus those going through the middle class, it really is a different perspective,” said Pastor Tom.

Two videos have been released on their Facebook page showing what life at the mission is like.

“These are folks with compelling stories of why they’re homeless and why they deserve our help,” said Pastor Tom.

The videos are designed to open a virtual door to the community, so they can get a sense of what being homeless is like.

“Talked a little bit about COVID on my first one, and the second one, I showed a memorial service we had out at our wall for someone who passed away,” said Pastor Tom. “Kind of talked about the dangers of being homeless.”

So far, the mission has had zero COVID cases, but that doesn’t mean they’re not affected by the pandemic. Pastor Tom estimates 60% to 70% of the nearly 100 in the mission have jobs. Meaning, they can’t stay home and educate their kids if the schools shut down again.

“It was very difficult,” said Pastor Tom. “I think they fell behind even more.”

Earlier in the pandemic, the Mission put out a plea for volunteers. Shardhat Daggumati said he was a little nervous to volunteer during a pandemic. But after learning that the mission has their guests mask up, spread them through different facilities and amp up their cleaning procedures to protect their residents, Daggumati’s mind changed.

“Coming around and seeing everybody following those rules makes me more comfortable,” he said.

Daggumati said he wants to give back.

“I’ve lived here for a majority of my life, so I think it’s important to give back to people who here who have given so much to me and my family,” said Daggumati.

And Pastor Tom hopes those videos are inspiring more people like Daggumati to volunteer.

“You can have compassion, but without understanding sometimes, you may not get as involved,” said Pastor Tom. “If you understand what’s going on and couple that with compassion, you’ll have people far more involved.”

If you are interested in helping the mission, there are lots of options.

